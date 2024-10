Liam Gallagher Rejects Oasis Documentary Rumors: ‘There’s Been Enough Said’

Anyone anticipating a documentary film about the long-awaited Oasis reunion is about to be very disappointed. Liam Gallagher has confirmed that the Manchester rock band, who will embark on their global reunion tour in 2025, will not be participating in anything that documents him and his brother Noel coming back together.

Today Liam was asked by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, “How’s the new doco filming going?” “We’re not doing 1,” the musician replied . “I’m not gonna be in it anyway I’m doing the gigs there’s been enough said about this band it’s time to get Rocking and Rolling not yapping and scrapping.”

When another fan responded saying there’s “no need for interviews,” Liam added, “Exactly we’ve been over this bollox a million times and some people have different versions to others we’re back and that’s all that matters to me and should donto the REAL fans of the band.”

Although plans for a documentary haven’t been announced, there have been reports that Apple TV+, along with Netflix and Amazon, hoped to land the Gallagher brothers for a film recounting their reunion and the high-demand tour. Oasis were previously the subject of the 2016’s Oasis: Supersonic , about the band’s career trajectory. Both brothers did interviews for that doc.

Oasis initially announced their reunion tour in August with a series of U.K. tour dates next summer. They’ve since added a run of North American concerts that will bring them to the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

As one of the defining bands of the Britpop era, Oasis was one of the biggest bands in the world for nearly two decades. They released seven albums, including classics like Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? , between 1991 and 2009. Their last performances together were 15 years ago.

When announcing the reunion tour, Oasis shared: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.” They apparently meant that literally.

