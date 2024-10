Talking Heads Reunite on ‘Jeopardy!’ to Present Category About Band’s Legacy

This week marks the official 40th anniversary of the theatrical release of Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense , and to celebrate, the band reunited on Jeopardy! to present a category entirely devoted to the group’s legacy.

David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison first appeared on-screen together to reveal they would ask contestants “clues about the movie and our music.”

One by one, band members then asked about the venue of their first show, when the then-trio opened for the Ramones (CBGB’s), the Stop Making Sense director who would later win an Oscar for Silence of the Lambs (Jonathan Demme), the first song the band recorded, about “the twisted thoughts of a homicidal narrator,” as Byrne said in the clue (“Psycho Killer”), and their biggest hit charts-wise (“Burning Down the House”).

The $2,000 clue in the Talking Heads category asked which of the band’s songs landed at Number 28 on Rolling Stone ’s 500 Best Songs list , with contestant and self-proclaimed Talking Heads fan Zoe correctly answering “Once in a Lifetime.”

Talking Heads have been celebrating Stop Making Sense since last year, when the film was re-released to theaters and the band staged rare reunions to talk about the classic 1984 concert film. Earlier this year, A24 enlisted an all-star lineup including Paramore, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, and the National for the tribute album Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense .

Earlier this year, Jeopardy! also dedicated music-related categories to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and the Kendrick Lamar/Drake beef .

