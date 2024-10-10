Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rolling Stone

    Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn’s Grandkids Go Full Tarantino in Wild New Video

    By Joseph Hudak,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaqB1_0w1jpdPu00

    For nearly a decade, the duo known as Twitty & Lynn have been performing the songs made famous by their respective grandparents: Michael Tre Twitty is the grandson of Conway Twitty, Tayla Lynn is Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter. In their new video for “Cookin’ Up Lovin’,” they shine a light on their original music, a rollicking blast of Sun Records country that nods to their musical roots while also defining them as their own artists, outside of their families’ long shadows.

    Emmy Russell Seeks 'Redemption' on First Post-'American Idol' Single

    The music video accomplishes both as well. Directed by Steve Jawn of the 10:10 Creative (Old Dominion’s “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” Miranda Lambert’s “Dark Bars”), the “Cookin’ Up Lovin’” clip draws inspiration from Quentin Tarantino’s scene-setting films, especially 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . Twitty & Lynn are cast as a quarreling couple — they’re not romantically involved in real life, but sure are known to fight — who share space together in a colorful, eccentric trailer park. To film the video, the duo headed south to Marfa, Texas, the remote, artist community in the western part of the state, and set up shop in the colorful El Cosmico trailer park.

    Lynn is the beleaguered, put-upon wife, struggling to stay sane with a carousing, good-timing man. When Twitty comes home plastered after another night on the town, she lets him have it — and he’s out the door again, cruising back to the bar in his 1969 Ford LTD. In the video’s most Tarantino-esque moment, throwback radio commercials for “Conway’s Auto Sales,” “Loretta’s Beauty Products,” and Marfa itself are heard during an interlude. (The famous Marfa Prada also makes an appearance.)

    Emmy Russell Performs 'Jaw-Drop' Cover of Grandma Loretta Lynn's 'Coal Miner's Daughter'

    “We had an absolute blast filming,” Lynn says in a statement. “The town was so welcoming and had the most amazing vibe. It was the ideal backdrop for this song, and that’s all due to Tre scouting the location for us.” Twitty happened upon El Cosmico while on a photo shoot in Marfa and suggested it to their director for the video.

    “Cookin’ Up Lovin’,” written by the duo with Shelly Fairchild and Mark Narmore, is the title track to Twitty & Lynn’s latest album, released in the spring.

    Emmy Russell Honors Grandmother Loretta Lynn With Original Song on 'American Idol'

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    NCmyheart
    7h ago
    Good Job 👍 yall
    Tammy Persson
    1d ago
    Totally LOVE it !!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lisa Marie Presley Kept Son Benjamin’s Body on Dry Ice, Got Matching Tattoos to Help Her Grieve
    Rolling Stone3 days ago
    Sean Combs Rape Accuser Claims Jodeci Member ‘Aided and Abetted’ Assault
    Rolling Stone3 days ago
    Jack White Scorches and Shreds at Intimate Los Angeles Show
    Rolling Stone10 hours ago
    Reba McEntire Opens Up About Getting Married Again & ‘Love of My Life’ Rex Linn
    tvinsider.com2 days ago
    Behind the Grand Ole Opry Banning Hank Williams and His Grandson’s Failed Attempt To Get Him Reinducted
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Harry and Meghan Divorce Rumors Reach Fever Pitch as Insiders Admit Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'Leading Very Separate Lives — and Will Continue To Do So'
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Miranda Lambert Reveals What Toby Keith Was REALLY Like on Tour
    The Boot1 day ago
    Martha Stewart Says Prosecutors Who Put Her In Prison ‘Should Be Put In A Cuisinart & Turned On High’
    uInterview.com1 day ago
    A "forgotten" Irish girl’s name is seeing a huge rise in popularity
    Irish Central1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Divine Butter Pecan Cake: A Southern Sweet Treat
    thymeofseason15 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Cissy Houston's Final Years Marked by Guilt, Punished Herself for Failing to Save Daughter Whitney From Drugs
    musictimes.com3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Michael, Who Had Aggressive Skin Cancer Lesion Removed, Recounts Son’s Scary Skateboarding Accident & Sympathizes For ‘Parents That Have To Face These Challenges Alone’
    SurvivorNet1 day ago
    Old-Fashioned Homemade Peanut Brittle: A Timeless Sweet Treat You’ll Love!
    Charles2 days ago
    BTS’ Jin Hits the Beach in Video for Full Version of ‘Super Tuna’
    Rolling Stone1 day ago
    Fox & Friends Very Upset With Kamala Harris Having a Beer with Stephen Colbert: ‘Makes it Look Like You Don’t Care’
    Mediaite3 days ago
    ‘Piece by Piece’ Turns Pharrell Williams’ Life Into a Toy Story. Literally.
    Rolling Stone3 days ago
    How to Watch Ariana Grande and Stevie Nicks on ‘SNL’ Tonight Without Cable
    Rolling Stone5 hours ago
    How to Watch ‘House of Villains’ Season 2 Online for Free
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy