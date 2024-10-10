Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn’s Grandkids Go Full Tarantino in Wild New Video

For nearly a decade, the duo known as Twitty & Lynn have been performing the songs made famous by their respective grandparents: Michael Tre Twitty is the grandson of Conway Twitty, Tayla Lynn is Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter. In their new video for “Cookin’ Up Lovin’,” they shine a light on their original music, a rollicking blast of Sun Records country that nods to their musical roots while also defining them as their own artists, outside of their families’ long shadows.

The music video accomplishes both as well. Directed by Steve Jawn of the 10:10 Creative (Old Dominion’s “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” Miranda Lambert’s “Dark Bars”), the “Cookin’ Up Lovin’” clip draws inspiration from Quentin Tarantino’s scene-setting films, especially 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . Twitty & Lynn are cast as a quarreling couple — they’re not romantically involved in real life, but sure are known to fight — who share space together in a colorful, eccentric trailer park. To film the video, the duo headed south to Marfa, Texas, the remote, artist community in the western part of the state, and set up shop in the colorful El Cosmico trailer park.

Lynn is the beleaguered, put-upon wife, struggling to stay sane with a carousing, good-timing man. When Twitty comes home plastered after another night on the town, she lets him have it — and he’s out the door again, cruising back to the bar in his 1969 Ford LTD. In the video’s most Tarantino-esque moment, throwback radio commercials for “Conway’s Auto Sales,” “Loretta’s Beauty Products,” and Marfa itself are heard during an interlude. (The famous Marfa Prada also makes an appearance.)

“We had an absolute blast filming,” Lynn says in a statement. “The town was so welcoming and had the most amazing vibe. It was the ideal backdrop for this song, and that’s all due to Tre scouting the location for us.” Twitty happened upon El Cosmico while on a photo shoot in Marfa and suggested it to their director for the video.

“Cookin’ Up Lovin’,” written by the duo with Shelly Fairchild and Mark Narmore, is the title track to Twitty & Lynn’s latest album, released in the spring.

