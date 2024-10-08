Last Chance: 55+ Prime Day Outdoor Deals to Shop Today, From Yeti Coolers to Sony Speakers

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is winding down, with countless items still on sale, just in time for cold-weather camping season. Outdoor gear often tends to be quite the investment, but if you’re in the market for a new tent, a stellar outdoor speaker, or a fire pit for your patio, you’re in luck: Amazon’s latest Prime Day event is still going for a few more hours — and there’s no shortage of incredible deals on outdoor products at steep discounts (for a limited time).

Amazon Prime Extends Popular Student Discount to 'Young Adults' Up to 24 Years Old

Officially dubbed Amazon Prime Big Deal Days , the two-day event marks one of the best times of the year where a head-spinning amount of gear gets marked down.

But knowing which deals are actually worth shopping can get intimidating, which is why you’ve come to the right place. Check out some of our favorite last-minute October Prime Day outdoor deals to shop today (while they last).

When Is Amazon Prime Big Deal Day 2024?

Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day — a.k.a, October Prime Day 2024 — started Oct. 8 and wraps up today, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Shoppers who want to get the best discounts on gear during final day of the sales event will want to be an Amazon Prime member. But if you’re not an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can test out a 30-day free trial to Prime right now — no strings attached. After the trial ends, an annual membership costs $139.

The Best October Prime Day Outdoor Deals 2024

From tents to camping gear, here are our top last-chance picks for the best Prime Day outdoor gear deals to score right now with your Prime membership.

Best October Prime Day Tent Deals

BEST TENT DEALS

Coleman Sundome 6-Person Camping Tent

$102.99 $129.99

Coleman’s Sundome tent comes in a variety of sizes, whether you’re looking for a three-person or six-person model and sets up in about 10 minutes. Better yet, it’s currently on sale for Prime Big Deal Days.

MORE TENT DEALS

Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent

$147.64 $229.99

MORE TENT DEALS

Night Cat Backpacking Tent

$39.99 $49.99

31% off Naturehike 4-Person Camping Tent, now $207.20 (was $299)

20% off Kazoo 2-Person Tent, now $103.92 (was $129.99)

38% off Coleman Tent With Instant Setup, now $114.99 (was $184.99)

27% off Camel Crown 4-Person Tent, now $72.99 (was $99.99)

23% off Night Cat Camping Tent, now $84.99 (was $109.99)

Best October Prime Day Camping Gear Deals

BEST CAMP GEAR DEALS

Yuzonc Camping Sleeping Pad

$28.97 $35.95

From overnight hikes to camping treks, pack this easy-to-inflate sleeping pad, complete with a built-in pillow, foot pump and carrying bag.

MORE CAMPING GEAR DEALS

Fire-Maple Feast Camping Cooking Set

$55.96 $69.95

23% off Cliq Camping Chair, now $84.69 (was $109.99)

25% off Moxils Sleeping Pad, now $29.98 (was $39.98)

12% off Coleman Brazos Sleeping Bag, now $39.52 (was $44.99)

26% off Coleman North Rim Sleeping Bag, now $58.95 (was $79.99)

26% off Down Camping Blanket, now $66.99 (was $89.99)

41% off Survival and First Aid Kit, now $46.99 (was $79.99)

12% off LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, now $17.47 (was $19.95)

36% off Chef iQ Sense Smart Meat Thermometer, now $139.99 (was $219.99)

Best October Prime Day Cooler Deals

BEST COOLER DEALS

RTIC Ultra-Light 52 Quart Hard Cooler

$199.00 $209.99

This lightweight, hard-sided cooler boasts a 76-can capacity, along with three inches of insulation to keep your cold ones chilled all day long.

MORE COOLER DEALS

Igloo Polar 120 Qt. Cooler

$76.05 $92.79

MORE COOLER DEALS

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler

$59.99 $74.99

22% off Igloo Glide Coolers, now $129.99 (was $166.01)

10% off Maelstrom Soft Cooler Bag, now $38.68 (was $42.99)

Tick Tock: Time is Running Out For October Prime Day Deals on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin Smartwatches

25% off Yeti Wheeled Cooler, now $300 (was $400)

22% off Sparter Backpack Cooler, now $28.98 (was $36.99)

24% off Wolverine Can Cooler, now $19 (was $25)

30% off Iceco Cooler, now $349.30 (was $499)

Best Prime Day Fire Pit + Grills Deals

BEST FIRE PIT DEALS

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand

$284.47 $344.99

Upgrade your campfires this fall — and say farewell to all that smoke — with this Solo Stove stainless steel fire pit, now 18% off during Prime Day.

MORE FIT PIT DEALS

TIKI Brand Smokeless Patio Fire Pit

$250 $395.00

20% off Cuisinart Tabletop Fire Pit, now $44.99 (was $55.99)

13% off Weber Charcoal Grill, now $134.99 (was $154.80)

20% off Sunnydaze Fire Pit, now $191.20 (was $239)

15% off Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill, now $119 (was $139.99)

33% off Devoko Fire Pit, now $56.98 (was $84.99)

20% off AMS Fire Pit Table, now $2730.39 (was $3412.99)

49% off East Oak Smokeless Fire Pit, now $138.80 (was $269.99)

20% off Titan Great Outdoors Fire Pit with Screen, now $279.99 (was $349.99)

21% off Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit, now $63.19 (was $79.99)

Best Prime Day Outdoor Speaker Deals

TOP SPEAKER DEALS

Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Speaker

$148 $349.99

Now 58% off, Sony’s party-ready Bluetooth speaker is designed to be both waterproof and dustproof, making it a great pick for camping or using outdoors this fall. Bonus: It can play tunes for up to 25 hours on a charge.

BEST SPEAKER DEALS

JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$69.95 $99.95

MORE SPEAKER DEALS

Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

$69.99 $109.99

42% off Sony SRSXB13/B Portable Speaker, now $34.99 (was $59.99)

33% off Beats Pill Speaker, now $99.99 (was $149.95)

30% off JBL Go 3, now $27.95 (was $39.95)

38% off JBL Flip 6, now $79.95 (was $129.95)

25% off Bose SoundLink Max Speaker, now $299 (was $399)

51% off IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, now $62.99 (was $128.98)

67% off IPX5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, now $19.99 (was $59.99)

21% off Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Speaker, now $78.98 (was $99.99)

42% off Marshall Willen Speaker, now $69.99 (was $119.99)

More Worthwhile Prime Day Outdoor Deals (Day 2): Pickleball Gear, Stanley + Hydro Flask Tumblers

62% off Pickleball Paddles (4-Ball Set), now $29.19 (was $75.99)

40% off MTEN Pickleball Set, now $29.99 (was $45.99)

17% off JoncAye Pickleball Set, now $54.99 (was $65.95)

45% off Hydro Flask Insulated Water Bottle, now $29.97 (was $54.95)

25% off Stanley Wine Tumbler, now $15 (was $20)

25% off Stanley IceFlow Water Bottle, now $22.50 (was $30)

Apple Headphones and Earbuds Are Deeply Discounted for Amazon Prime Day (if You Hurry)