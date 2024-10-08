Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rolling Stone

    Last Chance: 55+ Prime Day Outdoor Deals to Shop Today, From Yeti Coolers to Sony Speakers

    By John Lonsdale,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiaza_0vyQfoQx00

    Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is winding down, with countless items still on sale, just in time for cold-weather camping season. Outdoor gear often tends to be quite the investment, but if you’re in the market for a new tent, a stellar outdoor speaker, or a fire pit for your patio, you’re in luck: Amazon’s latest Prime Day event is still going for a few more hours — and there’s no shortage of incredible deals on outdoor products at steep discounts (for a limited time).

    Amazon Prime Extends Popular Student Discount to 'Young Adults' Up to 24 Years Old

    Officially dubbed Amazon Prime Big Deal Days , the two-day event marks one of the best times of the year where a head-spinning amount of gear gets marked down.

    Shop Prime Day Deals

    But knowing which deals are actually worth shopping can get intimidating, which is why you’ve come to the right place. Check out some of our favorite last-minute October Prime Day outdoor deals to shop today (while they last).

    When Is Amazon Prime Big Deal Day 2024?

    Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day — a.k.a, October Prime Day 2024 — started Oct. 8 and wraps up today, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Shoppers who want to get the best discounts on gear during final day of the sales event will want to be an Amazon Prime member. But if you’re not an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can test out a 30-day free trial to Prime right now — no strings attached. After the trial ends, an annual membership costs $139.

    Get Amazon Prime 30-day Free Trial

    The Best October Prime Day Outdoor Deals 2024

    From tents to camping gear, here are our top last-chance picks for the best Prime Day outdoor gear deals to score right now with your Prime membership.

    Best October Prime Day Tent Deals

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxXCH_0vyQfoQx00

    BEST TENT DEALS

    Coleman Sundome 6-Person Camping Tent

    $102.99 $129.99 21% off Buy Now On Amazon

    Coleman’s Sundome tent comes in a variety of sizes, whether you’re looking for a three-person or six-person model and sets up in about 10 minutes. Better yet, it’s currently on sale for Prime Big Deal Days.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WR4LF_0vyQfoQx00

    MORE TENT DEALS

    Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent

    $147.64 $229.99 36% off Buy Now On Amazon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrqJL_0vyQfoQx00

    MORE TENT DEALS

    Night Cat Backpacking Tent

    $39.99 $49.99 20% off
    Buy Now On Amazon

    31% off Naturehike 4-Person Camping Tent, now $207.20 (was $299)

    20% off Kazoo 2-Person Tent, now $103.92 (was $129.99)

    38% off Coleman Tent With Instant Setup, now $114.99 (was $184.99)

    27% off Camel Crown 4-Person Tent, now $72.99 (was $99.99)

    23% off Night Cat Camping Tent, now $84.99 (was $109.99)

    Best October Prime Day Camping Gear Deals

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wucsy_0vyQfoQx00

    BEST CAMP GEAR DEALS

    Yuzonc Camping Sleeping Pad

    $28.97 $35.95 19% off Buy Now On Amazon

    From overnight hikes to camping treks, pack this easy-to-inflate sleeping pad, complete with a built-in pillow, foot pump and carrying bag.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1518ks_0vyQfoQx00

    MORE CAMPING GEAR DEALS

    Fire-Maple Feast Camping Cooking Set

    $55.96 $69.95 20% off Buy Now On Amazon

    23% off Cliq Camping Chair, now $84.69 (was $109.99)

    25% off Moxils Sleeping Pad, now $29.98 (was $39.98)

    12% off Coleman Brazos Sleeping Bag, now $39.52 (was $44.99)

    26% off Coleman North Rim Sleeping Bag, now $58.95 (was $79.99)

    26% off Down Camping Blanket, now $66.99 (was $89.99)

    41% off Survival and First Aid Kit, now $46.99 (was $79.99)

    12% off LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, now $17.47 (was $19.95)

    36% off Chef iQ Sense Smart Meat Thermometer, now $139.99 (was $219.99)

    Best October Prime Day Cooler Deals

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDeGj_0vyQfoQx00

    BEST COOLER DEALS

    RTIC Ultra-Light 52 Quart Hard Cooler

    $199.00 $209.99 5% off Buy Now On Amazon

    This lightweight, hard-sided cooler boasts a 76-can capacity, along with three inches of insulation to keep your cold ones chilled all day long.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x59Wg_0vyQfoQx00

    MORE COOLER DEALS

    Igloo Polar 120 Qt. Cooler

    $76.05 $92.79 18% off Buy Now On Amazon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0NOK_0vyQfoQx00

    MORE COOLER DEALS

    Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler

    $59.99 $74.99 20% off Buy Now On Amazon

    22% off Igloo Glide Coolers, now $129.99 (was $166.01)

    10% off Maelstrom Soft Cooler Bag, now $38.68 (was $42.99)

    Tick Tock: Time is Running Out For October Prime Day Deals on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin Smartwatches

    25% off Yeti Wheeled Cooler, now $300 (was $400)

    22% off Sparter Backpack Cooler, now $28.98 (was $36.99)

    24% off Wolverine Can Cooler, now $19 (was $25)

    30% off Iceco Cooler, now $349.30 (was $499)

    Best Prime Day Fire Pit + Grills Deals

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNxXP_0vyQfoQx00

    BEST FIRE PIT DEALS

    Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand

    $284.47 $344.99 18% off Buy Now On Amazon

    Upgrade your campfires this fall — and say farewell to all that smoke — with this Solo Stove stainless steel fire pit, now 18% off during Prime Day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T91LG_0vyQfoQx00

    MORE FIT PIT DEALS

    TIKI Brand Smokeless Patio Fire Pit

    $250 $395.00 37% off Buy Now On Amazon

    20% off Cuisinart Tabletop Fire Pit, now $44.99 (was $55.99)

    13% off Weber Charcoal Grill, now $134.99 (was $154.80)

    20% off Sunnydaze Fire Pit, now $191.20 (was $239)

    15% off Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill, now $119 (was $139.99)

    33% off Devoko Fire Pit, now $56.98 (was $84.99)

    20% off AMS Fire Pit Table, now $2730.39 (was $3412.99)

    49% off East Oak Smokeless Fire Pit, now $138.80 (was $269.99)

    20% off Titan Great Outdoors Fire Pit with Screen, now $279.99 (was $349.99)

    21% off Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit, now $63.19 (was $79.99)

    Best Prime Day Outdoor Speaker Deals

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7xGj_0vyQfoQx00

    TOP SPEAKER DEALS

    Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Speaker

    $148 $349.99 58% off Buy Now On Amazon

    Now 58% off, Sony’s party-ready Bluetooth speaker is designed to be both waterproof and dustproof, making it a great pick for camping or using outdoors this fall. Bonus: It can play tunes for up to 25 hours on a charge.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwUWS_0vyQfoQx00

    BEST SPEAKER DEALS

    JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    $69.95 $99.95 30% off Buy Now On Amazon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HowpO_0vyQfoQx00

    MORE SPEAKER DEALS

    Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

    $69.99 $109.99 36% off Buy Now On Amazon

    42% off Sony SRSXB13/B Portable Speaker, now $34.99 (was $59.99)

    33% off Beats Pill Speaker, now $99.99 (was $149.95)

    30% off JBL Go 3, now $27.95 (was $39.95)

    38% off JBL Flip 6, now $79.95 (was $129.95)

    25% off Bose SoundLink Max Speaker, now $299 (was $399)

    51% off IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, now $62.99 (was $128.98)

    67% off IPX5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, now $19.99 (was $59.99)

    21% off Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Speaker, now $78.98 (was $99.99)

    42% off Marshall Willen Speaker, now $69.99 (was $119.99)

    More Worthwhile Prime Day Outdoor Deals (Day 2): Pickleball Gear, Stanley + Hydro Flask Tumblers

    62% off Pickleball Paddles (4-Ball Set), now $29.19 (was $75.99)

    40% off MTEN Pickleball Set, now $29.99 (was $45.99)

    17% off JoncAye Pickleball Set, now $54.99 (was $65.95)

    45% off Hydro Flask Insulated Water Bottle, now $29.97 (was $54.95)

    25% off Stanley Wine Tumbler, now $15 (was $20)

    25% off Stanley IceFlow Water Bottle, now $22.50 (was $30)

    Apple Headphones and Earbuds Are Deeply Discounted for Amazon Prime Day (if You Hurry)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn’s Grandkids Go Full Tarantino in Wild New Video
    Rolling Stone14 hours ago
    Lisa Marie Presley Kept Son Benjamin’s Body on Dry Ice, Got Matching Tattoos to Help Her Grieve
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    The 50+ Best Last Minute October Prime Day Tech Deals to Buy
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    October Prime Day Ends Tonight — Here Are the Best Deals to Shop Before Then
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    13 States Sue TikTok for Targeting Kids in ‘Ruthless Pursuit of Profits’
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    Charli XCX to Show Off ‘Brat’ Remix With Surprise Concert
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    ‘Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’ Is the King of Anime Arena Fighters
    Rolling Stone1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio14 days ago
    Jerry Di’s Colorful ‘Asilo’ Video Is a Love Letter to Venezuela
    Rolling Stone6 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz29 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz13 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Meteorologists Get Death Threats as Hurricane Milton Conspiracy Theories Thrive
    Rolling Stone1 day ago
    Diddy’s Daughters Visit Him in Prison
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    Fans Can't Believe Who Taylor Swift Hung Out With After Saints-Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    The Grammys’ Americana Category Is Often a Catch-All. Sierra Ferrell’s Album Was Made for It
    Rolling Stone15 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy