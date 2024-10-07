Katy Perry Buys Incredulous Kids Ice Cream: ‘You Don’t Believe It’s Me?’

A group of silly boys didn’t believe they were meeting Katy Perry at their local ice cream parlor over the weekend. On Monday, Perry shared a hilarious video of herself and her sister Angela Lerche visiting McConnell’s Ice Cream as they bumped into a group of kids who refused to believe they were in line with the “ Teenage Dream ” singer.

The sweet video sees Perry and Lerche approaching the McConnell’s in their Santa Barbara hometown to try the “Baby You’re a Firework Blue Raspberry” flavor, of which a portion of proceeds go to their nonprofit, Firework Foundation.

“It’s late and we had a sweet tooth!” says Perry in the video as they enter the ice cream shop, before a boy in the background points out the blue ice cream flavor Perry was ordering.

“Guys, what if I told you it was my ice cream,” Perry tells the kids.



“You’re Katy Perry? She’s Katy Perry?” responds one of the kids. “No, you’re not.”

Lerche and Perry end up sharing a scoop of the ice cream before Perry shows the group of kids her ID — which still didn’t prove to them she is the Katy Perry. “This is my ID, it says Katheryn Hudson which is my real name,” says Perry in the video. “That’s me, I’m Katy Perry.”

“Do you believe her now?” Lerche says as the kids analyze her driver’s license and one shakes his head.

“What about your last name being Perry?” responds one of the kids.

“You know what? It’s fine!” Perry laughs. “Just have some ice cream.”

One of the kids’ mom ended up sharing a selfie Perry took with the kids, saying they were “beaming” after meeting the pop star. “That’s my son. He needs alllll the details ,” commented the mom. “Thank you for the ice cream @katyperry.”

Purchases of the Perry flavor are set to benefit, in part, the Firework Foundation , which throws an annual summer camp for children from underserved communities to “discover their spark through artistic programming.”

The ice cream parlor visit comes a few weeks after the singer headlined Rock in Rio and performed at the AFL Grand Final, following the release of her sixth album, 143 .

