GloRilla Will Feature Sexyy Red, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto on ‘Glorious’

GloRilla got all her friends to pull up for her debut album, Glorious . On Monday, the Memphis-born rapper unveiled the 15-song track list for the LP, which is set to feature Sexyy Red, Latto, Muni Long, Megan Thee Stallion, and several other stars.

“Official tracklist out now!!” Glo wrote on social media after posting photos of each of her collaborators on X. “Only a few more days until this album drops!!”

The new album will feature previously released singles “Hollon” and “TGIF,” and will welcome fellow female rap stars Latto on “Procedure,” Sexyy Red on “Whatchu Kno About Me,” and Megan Thee Stallion on “How I Look.”

“Hallelujah!!! I’m feeling Glorious!!!” wrote Latto on X about their collaboration.

Glorious will also feature a touch of gospel as she welcomes Kirk Franklin and Maverick City on “Rain Down on Me,” which she’ll follow with “Glo’s Prayer.” R&B vocalist and prolific songwriter Muni Long joins on “Don’t Deserve,” while T-Pain will sing with her on “I Luv Her.” The inclusion of R&B and gospel collaborators aligns with what she told Rolling Stone about the energy she wanted to exude on her debut record.

“I don’t want to be labeled as just a ratchet rapper, you know what I’m saying?” she told Rolling Stone in 2023. “I’m going for different vibes — stuff that everybody can relate to. Of course, I’m going to put my ratchet, fun shit out because that’s what I blew up with. [But] I want to actually talk to people, let them know … I can talk some real shit. I can go gospel. I can do a little R&B.”

Fridayy is featured on album closer “Queen of Memphis,” while BossMan Dlow will rap with her on “Step.” Glo will get her solo moments with “Stop Playing,” and songs “I Ain’t Going” and “Let Her Cook.”

While Glorious marks the rap star’s debut album, it follows her mixtapes Ehhthang Ehhthang , which included “Yeah Glo! ” and “ Wanna Be ,” and 2022’s Anyways, Life’s Great , which featured “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B.

Glorious Track List

1. “Intro”

2. “Hollon”

3. “Procedure” featuring Latto

4. “TGIF”

5. “Whatchu Kno About Me” featuring Sexyy Red

6. “Stop Playing”

7. “Don’t Deserve” featuring Muni Long

8. “Rain Down on Me” featuring Kirk Franklin, Chandler Moore, Kierra Sheard, and Maverick City Music

9. “Glo’s Prayer”

10. “How I Look” featuring Megan Thee Stallion

11. “I Ain’t Going”

12. “Step” featuring BossMan Dlow

13. “Let Her Cook”

14. “I Luv Her” featuring T-Pain

15. “Queen of Memphis” featuring Fridayy

