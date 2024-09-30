Tiktokers Love These 39 Multitasking Beauty Products
By Mia Meltzer,
2 days ago
The weather is changing and it’s time to adjust your skincare routine to new and improved formulas and products that will keep your skin glowing. Streamline your routine with versatile tools and viral 3-in-1 products that will provide you with both the convenience and wow factor you’ve been searching for. Whether you’re looking to simplify your routine or upgrade to game-changing products that provide your skin with multiple benefits, this curated list of 39 projects can do it all.
Never run out of easy and chic ways to elevate your makeup look when you have this palette that can be used for your eyes, lips, and cheeks. The soft hues create a natural look that TikTokers rave about.
Brighten and soothe your skin at the same time with this serum that went viral on social media. Made with AHA’s that exfoliate, and oats to calm the irritation, this serum is a gentle yet effective treatment that is perfect for all skin types.
Boost your skin’s radiance and refine its texture with this serum that is the secret weapon to smooth skin. This product can target multiple concerns at once, removing dead skin cells and evening out your skin tone. It creates the skin you’ve always dreamed of in just a few uses.
Contour, brighten, and highlight with one product, thanks to this makeup palette that has everything you need in one spot. The creamy bronzer allows you to sculpt your face while the silky powder blush adds a natural pop of color to your look. Plus, you can top it all off with a highlighter that emits a natural glow.
This skin serum is a multitasking dream. Infused with vitamin C and other nourishing ingredients, this daily serum works to reduce wrinkles while boosting your skin’s radiance at the same time. It’s a must-have for the youthful glow TikTokers rave about.
TikTokers swear by this face creator that can be used as a foundation and concealer. This ultra-lightweight formula lasts for up to 12 hours, ensuring that you can display full glam from morning to night.
TikTokers swear by this electric face massager that can be used to tighten, lift, and brighten the skin. This tool also works to boost collagen production and create a youthful glow that will last for days.
There’s no need to pull out multiple products to achieve flawless skin with this conceal and perfect can do it all in one. Whether you’re covering dark under-eye circles or evening-out blemishes, this product delivers a full-coverage finish that looks natural. It serves as a foundation and concealer, providing you with the coverage you need.
This makeup pen has a push-and-go feature that allows you to use eyeliner, lip liner, brow pencil, and highlighter, all in one singular compact design. This packaging allows you to effortlessly touch up your makeup on the go, creating long-lasting looks that TikTokers swear by.
Simplify your makeup routine with this instant perfector that can conceal, prime, mattify, and even out your skin tone. This product is a go-to for anyone who is always in a rush, allowing you to give your skin the coverage and glam it deserves.
If you’ve been struggling with breakouts, this clay mask is the treatment for you. Not only does it control your skin’s oil, but it also works to clear up acne and soothe irritated skin. This product is a go-to for oily skin types, creating a clear and balanced complexion with each use.
Become a professional at contouring with this sculpting palette that comes with a bronzer, highlighter, and blendable creams to use to your advantage. TikTok beauty lovers adore how this palette works for a range of skin tones, and its multi-use functionality allows for endless looks.
Glow on the go with this highlighter that can serve as a blush stick, eyeshadow, and lip color all in the same packaging. This product has a creamy formula and is known to create a fresh-faced look that TikTokers rave about.
Whether you’re looking to add a subtle pop of color to your eyes, lips, or cheeks, this blush stick can do it all. The creamy, blendable formula melts into your skin, creating a sheer look that will complement all skin tones throughout the autumn season.
Not only does this cleansing tonic serve as a toner in your skincare routine, but TikTokers also rave about its makeup-removing ingredients that will melt off your products in seconds. This formula is made with deep sea water and other unique ingredients, providing you with a glowing look that lasts.
There’s no need to carry around 10 makeup brushes when you can complete your whole routine with this makeup brush set instead. These dual-ended brushes make it easy to blend foundation, apply eyeshadow or sculpt your brows with one tool. They provide you with a precise application process that you can always count on.
This brow serum tames and defines your brows with its tinted gel and then uses the nourishing serum to promote fuller, healthier brows in the process. It’s perfect for delivering results that will last, keeping your brows looking more flawless than ever before.
The brows of your dreams are only one product away with this pencil set that comes with a pencil and powder that can sculpt your brows. The powder can be used to fill in sparse areas, allowing you to create a fuller, natural look that you will love.
Hydrate and protect your skin in one simple step, starting with this sunscreen stick that is made with SPF 45. This stick can seamlessly glide across your skin, infusing it with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for a dewy, radiant finish.
Add a surge of hydration to your skin with this moisturizer that doubles as a CC cream. This hydrating color corrector evens out the skin tone and provides a medium coverage base that is a go-to for all of your casual days of fall.
This facial oil is packed with a ton of unique ingredients like sea buckthorn oil and buckwheat honey. This hydrating oil can be used on both the skin and hair, creating a non-greasy finish that is both nourishing and moisturizing.
Before you head on your next adventure, make sure you pack up this makeup brush set that comes with four tools in one space. This product includes a sponge for blending, an eyeshadow brush, an eyebrow and liner brush, and a blush or bronzer brush.
Name something that this cleansing butter can’t do. Not only does it gently and effectively remove any makeup and impurities, but it’s also known to brighten and nourish your skin at the same time. It can be used as a daily cleanser or mask, revealing a radiant complexion with each use.
Get the glow you’ve always dreamed of with this luminizer stick that can be used as a highlighter, bronzer, and illuminator. The sun-kissed finish can be achieved in one simple swipe, infusing your skin with peptides and other nourishing ingredients.
Infused with green tea water, lemon, and honey extracts, these cooling pads work to depuff, moisturize, and soothe your skin all at once. Whether you need a quick pick-me-up after a long day or a cooling touch for sensitive skin, these multitasking pads leave your skin refreshed and rejuvenated.
The future of skincare has entered the chat with this facial wand that can tackle all of your skin concerns. Whether you’re stressed about wrinkles or loose skin, this wand can promote your skin’s radiance while tightening your skin and reducing fine lines.
Sunscreen and skincare go hand-in-hand with this moisturizer that is infused with SPF 40. This hydrating sunscreen also filters out blue light, making it a go-to for anyone who spends a lot of time in the sun or in front of computer screens.
Soften your skin and create a dewy glow that lasts all day, starting with this beauty balm that is made for all skin types. This skincare gem is recommended by TikTokers who claim this product can be used as a primer under your makeup or as a highlighter on top.
Cleanse your skin on the go with this mask stick that uses Moroccan clay and charcoal to purify pores and rejuvenate the skin. This stick format makes it easy to target problematic areas and create a stunning, smooth look that will last all season long.
Packed with a ton of unique ingredients, this skin cream works to strengthen and restore your skin with each use. This lightweight formula melts into your skin, providing you with hydration while it works to diminish fine lines and dullness.
Whether you use this cleansing balm to remove your makeup or soothe your skin, it’s guaranteed to leave a lasting impression. This product is infused with matcha and other unique ingredients, melting away stubborn makeup while maintaining moisture in your skin.
The secret to a makeup look that stays in place starts with this makeup spray that has the internet in a frenzy. You can use this spray as a makeup primer, hydrator, or setting spray, providing your skin with a hydrating mist that locks your look in place throughout time.
Infused with niacinamide, chamomile, and freesia extract, this skin essence can brighten and soothe your skin in one step. This product is a must-have for layering into your daily routine, creating hydrating results in no time.
Lock in your brows with this brow duo that comes with a brow pencil and compatible gel to pair with it. This set allows you to draw hair-like strokes on your brows, creating a fuller, natural look. The gel can then be used to seal everything in place.
Whether you use this mineral powder to set your makeup in place or minimize your pores, it will help create a sleek finish that will help your look last from day to night. Plus, it has a lightweight formula that you can always count on.
