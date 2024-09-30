Open in App
    • Rolling Stone

    These 37 K-Beauty Finds Will Give You Glowy “Glass” Skin

    By Mia Meltzer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKbB6_0vpVdAOP00

    TikTok users have been getting into a frenzy over the viral K-beauty finds that have been resting on the virtual shelves of Amazon. These products are known to deliver the most stunning, glass-skin results that will boost your skin’s radiance and transform your complexion. From luminous serum to the most hydrating overnight face masks, these 37 beauty gems will deliver the most dewy complexion yet.

    Tiktokers Love These 39 Multitasking Beauty Products

    This Boosting Cream With Shea Butter

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pkFHI_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    This boosting cream provides you with porcelain skin that feels as good as it looks. This product uses ceramides and shea butter to provide your skin with up to 24 hours of moisture, creating a plump, dewy base that you will fall in love with.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Peptide Serum for a Soft Finish

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YcrP_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    There’s nothing as luxurious as this peptide serum that delivers a soft glow to your complexion. This formula is made with peptides, niacinamides and other nourishing ingredients, creating a youthful complexion that glows from within.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Serum Minimizes Your Pores

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXdHt_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Say goodbye to rough skin texture and hello to the most glass-like skin with this serum by Numbuzin. This powderhouse K-beauty product uses nourishing ingredients like bifida, galactomyces, and niacinamide to trasnform your skin’s barrier and tighten your pores to perfection.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Eye Serum Firms Your Under-Eyes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAq7m_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    After a restless night of sleep, this eye serum is just what you need to get your skin back on track. This product is infused with retinal and niacinamide, targeting your fine lines and promoting collagen production in your under-eye area.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Acid Serum Works Fast

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArRCd_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Packed with 20% Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and ferulic acid, this K-beauty acid serum targets wrinkles, fine lines and dull skin. It’s a go-to option for daily use, promoting collagen production while bringing in that youthful glow and glass-like complexion.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Facial Mask Is Worth Every Penny

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IaJsY_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Brighter skin is right around the corner with this facial mask that works to exfoliate dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and boosts radiance without irritating the skin. It’s a go-to for anyone who wants luminous skin but doesn’t want to break the bank.

    Find it on Amazon

    This Ampoule Doubles Your Skin’s Moisture

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1BCz_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Just a small amount of this ampoule can boost your skin’s barrier by almost two times the normal amount. This soothing product is known to maximize moisture and create a dewy glow that helps calm and nourish the skin at the same time.

    Find it on Amazon

    This Serum With Centella Asiatica

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfoPA_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    This serum is a go-to K-beauty product that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. The centella asiatica works its magic to reduce redness and inflammation, making it ideal for anyone with sensitive skin. Plus, it’s lightweight and fast-absorbing, making it a staple in your skincare routine.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Cream Toner Improves Elasticity

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ijz1m_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Firm and nourish your skin with this cream toner that uses ceramides and peptides to hydrate the skin while impoving its elasticity. This unique formula brings intense moisture to your skin, while creating a dewy, firm complexion that you will love.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Face Serum Went Viral

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWcYc_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    There’s a reason that social media users keeps calling this face serum a “miracle worker.” Not only is it formulated with niacinamide and calming ingredients to soothe the skin, but it also works to reduce any redness and hide blemishes with each use.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Collagen Cream Brings a Long-Lasting Glow

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igD6g_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Glass skin is easy to achieve when you have this collagen cream that leaves a dewy look on your skin. This soft formula melts into the skin and creates a radiant glow that will last from day to night.

    Find it on Amazon

    This Niacinamide Cream Made With Cherry Blossom Extract

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUeQB_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    It’s time for a glow-up with this niacinamide cream that is known for brightening your complexion while creating the perfect glass-skin base for all of your other favorite products to rest on. This moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated and glowing from day to night.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Skin Serum With Green Tea Extract

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJE2I_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Amazon users claim that it takes just seven days to see stunning results with this skin serum . This brightening K-beauty gem is known for enhancing your natural glow, using unique ingredients like green tea and vitamin C.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Rice Polish With Unique Ingredients

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41C22Q_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Say goodbye to dead skin cells with this rice polish that is made with japanese ingredients that help create a smoother base with each use. This viral K-beauty product will help refine your skin’s texture and boost your skin’s radiance in no time.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Sleep Mask to Glow Each Morning

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDdE2_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Wake up with a radiant complexion every time that you apply this sleep mask during your nightly skincare routine. This TikTok viral product is infused with yuzu vitamin C, retinol, and niacinamide, creating an enhanced glow with each use.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Spa Mask Works Overnight

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QbGs_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    The skin of your dreams is only one step away with this spa mask that hydrates your skin while you sleep. This product is made with rice extract and niacinamide, working to nourish and brighten your skin to create a glass-like finish that you will love.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Serum Brings a Ton of Luminosity

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3TRF_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    This serum is packed with vitamin C that’s extracted from green tangerines, working to give the skin a radiant glow that is refreshing and stunning. It creates a luminous complexion that you are not going to want to miss out on.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Toner Softens the Skin

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fPjw_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    If you struggle with sensitive skin, this toner is just what you need to get your skin back on track. This K-beauty gem boosts your skin’s hydration while working to even out your skin tone. The result is a glass-like complexion that is radiant and smooth to touch.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Skin Cream Beats Dry Weather

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flFHW_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    This skin cream is beloved for its ability to bring your skin up to 100 hours of moisture. It’s a go-to for anyone who struggles with dry skin throughout the fall and winter, helping to repair the skin barrier while leaving behind a soft, supple face.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Radiance Cream Eliminates Dullness

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qy4J_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    If you’ve been keeping up with TikTok, you may know about this radiance cream that uses a variety of different kinds of vitamins to reduce dark spots and dullness. This product brings a radiant glow to your skin, making it a must-have for everyday use.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Serum Brightens Day and Night

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVGoh_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    The best part about this serum is that it combines niacinamide and tranexamic acid to brighten, hydrate, and even out your skin tone all at the same time. This product is a skin-strengthening gem that will provide you with all of the hydration you need to glow.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Ampoule for Deep Hydration

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdD17_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    This ampoule is made with extracts from Madagascar, working to reduce redness and deliver deep hydration to your skin. This product is fast-absorbing and leaves your skin feeling refreshed and radiant with each use.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Essence With 30 Moisture Nutrients

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9Ko6_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    This dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic essence is a go-to item for your daily skincare regimen. This product works to hydrate your skin, creating a dewy complexion that will pair seamlessly with all of your luminous fall makeup products.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Milk Ampoule Is Fast-Absorbing

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEnYq_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Keep up with the trends, starting with this milk ampoule that is used to moisturize and smooth the skin with each use. This K-beauty product has a milky texture, absorbing quickly into the skin and creating a soft, radiant base that will gain a ton of compliments.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Water Bank Broke the Internet

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgsX3_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    If you struggle with eczema-prone and dry skin, this water bank by LANEIGE is a skincare gem that you are not going to want to pass up. This K-beauty product delivers intense hydration while working to strengthen the skin barrier.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Skin Essence Is Ultra-Lightweight

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqV7p_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    If you’ve been looking to achieve that viral coveted glass skin look, this skin essence works to refine your skin’s texture to create a radiant complexion that will shine. It has a lightweight formula, making it feel invisble on the skin.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Skin Wash for All Skin Types

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkLfd_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    The best part about this skin wash is that it can be used on all skin types. This product is packed with hydrating ingredients, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed with each use. It blends in seamlessly with your other products, making it a staple in your routine.

    Find it on Amazon

    These Cleansing Pads for Last Minute Care

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbXz4_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    The best part about these cleansing pads is that they require low-maintenace and can be used for a last-minute skincare routine. These pads are soaked with a hydrating formula that will refresh your skin without causing redness or breakouts. The results include a porcelain-like face.

    Find it on Amazon

    This Cleansing Foam Creates a Flawless Base

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUUBL_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Using green tea extract and amino acids, this cleansing foam deeply cleanses your face without drying your skin out or causing any irritation. This K-beauty product has a gentle formula that hydrates and smooths, creating a clean canvas that is perfect for the fall.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Cleansing Tonic Balances Your pH

    Amazon

    Invest in a product that can do it all, starting with this cleansing tonic that uses deep sea water, papaya enzymes, and licorice root to tone and soothe the skin. This product has a pH balanced formula that is perfect for anyone who wants a glowing complexion.

    Find it on Amazon

    This Essence With Rose Water

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8L0K_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Hydrate and tone your skin at the same time with this essence that is made with maple extract and rose water. The unique ingredients work together to refine your skin while adding intense moisture. It’s the perfect solution for prepping your skin.

    Find it on Amazon

    This Cleanser for a Supple Base

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2sZc_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Remove your makeup and eliminate blackheads with this cleanser that has an oil to foam base that soothes the skin. This K-beauty find is formulated with ceramides and amino acids, hydrating and cleansing the skin all at the same time.

    Find it on Amazon

    This Moisturizer for Stressed Skin

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Dqt2_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Provide a gentle solution to your skin with this moisturizer that brings hydration without any irritation. This product is packed with a ton of nourishing, calming ingredients that are known to repair and relax the skin over time.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Essence Toner for Oily Skin

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7RVY_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    If you are constantly dealing with oily skin, this essence toner is just what you need to get your skin back on track. This glow-boosting K-beauty product will refine your skin’s texture and add a ton of hydration to the base of your skin.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Energy Serum Is Non-Sticky

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qVXK_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    This energy serum is infused with propolis extract, manuka honey, and hyaluronic acid, working to deliver a non-sticky, glowing finish that is both hydrating and flawless. This product is a go-to for anyone with sensitive skin, giving you a look you’ll love.

    Find it on Amazon

    This Face Mask Made From Rice

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWjes_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    Made from harvested rice, this face mask has a wash-off design that is designed to provide your skin with the ultimate hydration. The natural ingredients lock in your skin’s moisture and create a nourished, dewy look that will feel as healthy as it looks.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

    This Hydrating Sheet Mask Comes in a Pack of 10

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrmjV_0vpVdAOP00
    Amazon

    This hydrating sheet mask comes in a pack of 10, delivering an intesne amount of hydration with each use. This mask is infused with a powerful water 3x complex, designed to moisturize and refresh all skin types, perfect for the dry fall weather.

    Find it on Amazon Find it on Walmart

