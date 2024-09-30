Open in App
    • Rolling Stone

    Oasis Are Bringing Their 2025 Reunion Tour to North America: See the Dates

    By Larisha Paul,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbABv_0vok9BRN00

    Oasis are really committing to this whole getting-back-together thing. After causing ticket sale pandemonium with the announcement of their 2025 reunion concerts in Europe, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher are bringing their run of comeback shows to North America. “America. Oasis is coming,” the band shared. “You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

    Rascal Flatts to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Life Is a Highway Tour

    Sixteen years have passed since Oasis last performed in North America. The band will return on Aug. 24 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. The newly announced slate of shows also includes performances in Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. Oasis will be joined in North America by Cage the Elephant.

    Registration for the presale is open via the official Oasis website through Tuesday at 8 a.m. EST. General on-sale will begin Friday at noon local time via Ticketmaster.

    Oasis have opted to not have the North American tour sale include the dynamic pricing model that was enabled for the European leg. The Ticketmaster feature led directly to a chaotic on-sale in which prices were hiked due to high demand on top of fans battling with bots for tickets. “We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the U.K. and Ireland experienced recently,” the band shared in a statement on social media.

    “It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable,” the statement continued. “But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.”

    Kate Nash Announces New Tour With Shamir, Revenge Wife, and More

    When announcing the reunion tour, Oasis shared: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

    As one of the defining bands of the Britpop era, Oasis was one of the biggest bands in the world for nearly two decades. They released seven albums, including classics like Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? , between 1991 and 2009. Their last performances together were 15 years ago.

    Oasis North American Tour Dates:
    Aug. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
    Aug. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
    Aug. 28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    Aug. 31 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    Sept. 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
    Sept. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
    Sept. 12 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
    Sept. 13 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

    (Added dates in bold)

    Stevie Wonder Sets Pre-Election Day Tour to 'Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart'

