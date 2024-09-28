Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Livestream: How to Watch the College Football Game Online

The Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, will see a Big 12 showdown today, as the Kansas State Wildcats host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Saturday matchup. The two teams currently hold 3-1 records so far this season, with both teams fresh off losses last weekend.

At a Glance: How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Online

With a Week 5 victory on the line, read on for where fans can catch the K-State Wildcats vs. Cowboys college football game without cable.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Livestream

The K-State vs. Oklahoma State game airs live on ESPN, and fans can watch it online with the below streaming services.

Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream carries ESPN as part of its Entertainment + Sports subscription plan — currently $30 off for your first two months of streaming. Plans start at $79.98 a month, and also come with a five-day free trial to start.

Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State on fuboTV

We’ve used fuboTV to watch games without cable, and it’s a great option thanks to its 195-channel offering. fuboTV also carries ESPN, so fans can catch the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State stream online. The streamer’s currently offering the first month for $49.99 a month, and plans come with a seven-day free trial.

Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV carries local networks and sports-specific channels alike, including ESPN. Along with access to 95 channels, the subscription also includes access to stream Disney+ and ESPN+. Fans can watch the Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State football game with a three-day free trial. Plans cost $76.99 a month once the trial ends.

Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State on Sling TV

Football fans can also watch the game without cable with a Sling TV subscription. Sling offers a couple plans, but you’ll want to sign up for the Sling Orange package, which carries ESPN along with 34 other channels. Plans start at $20 for your first month, then cost $40 a month after.

What Time Is the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Game on TV?

Today’s game kicks off at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. CT, and airs on ESPN.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Odds

With minutes left until kickoff, odds have K-State taking home the win in today’s matchup against Oklahoma State. The Wildcats have a (-210) moneyline advantage over the Cowboys (+172).

