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Wu-Tang Clan’s Mathematics reflects on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘It’s Still Surreal’
By Terry Shropshire,4 days ago
For more than three decades, Wu-Tang Clan has stood as one of hip-hop’s most influential musical forces. From its groundbreaking production and martial arts-inspired imagery to its unmistakable lyrical style, the Staten Island collective helped redefine the sound, business and cultural influence of rap music. Now, the legendary group...