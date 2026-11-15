undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shesheena Bray of Me Too reveals a survivor’s best move
By Sophie Lloyd,4 days ago
Shesheena Bray believes the work of changing a community starts inside the people who live there. A licensed professional counselor and healing-centered organizer from West Philly, Bray founded Going Inward Wellness, where she offers psychotherapy, teaches yoga and mindfulness, and hosts wellness workshops for global majority women. She is also senior director of programs and partnerships at Me Too International.