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Family Dollar $63M FTC settlement: Are you owed part of the $40M payout?
By Gesi Lloyd,4 days ago
Family Dollar has agreed to pay $63 million to settle claims from the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states that it routinely charged customers more at the register than the prices on its shelves, website and app. The deal includes a $40 million fund to repay eligible customers, a $20 million discount program and more than $3 million for the states.