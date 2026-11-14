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SpaceX catches Starship from Orbit in historic Texas tower landing
By Gesi Lloyd,4 days ago
SpaceX caught its Starship spacecraft with the giant mechanical arms of its launch tower in Texas today, Nov. 14, the first time an upper stage of an orbital rocket has ever returned from space and landed upright on its launch pad. The ship came home just before half past 4 p.m. ET, about 22 hours after liftoff, to cheers from crowds at Starbase.