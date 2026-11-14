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Cherise Doyley details her forced C-section nightmare
By Sophie Lloyd,4 days ago
Cherise Doyley is a birth worker, doula educator and birth justice advocate who has spent years protecting the autonomy and dignity of Black and marginalized families. As the founder of Soul Sista Birth Services, she trains doulas and supports families navigating a healthcare system where their voices are too often dismissed. Her advocacy took on new urgency in 2024, when she found herself in the very fight she had spent her career preparing others for, laboring while a judge, appearing over a tablet, was brought in to decide whether she would be forced to undergo a C-section.