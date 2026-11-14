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Mercury and Venus retrograde is over. Is your sign lucky
By Gesi Lloyd,3 days ago
Mercury and Venus both ended their retrogrades on Friday, Nov. 13, closing out what astrologers called a double dose of looking backward. Mercury had been retrograde in Scorpio since Oct. 24, and Venus since Oct. 3. Astrologers say the shift brings clearer communication and more confidence in relationships, with Cancer, Libra, Scorpio and Aquarius among the signs expected to feel the biggest lift.