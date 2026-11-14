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Jamal Roberts on how American Idol transformed his life
By Sophie Lloyd,3 days ago
Jamal Roberts has had a remarkable run. The Mississippi native won the 2025 season of “American Idol,” earned his first Grammy nomination as a featured artist on Jonathan McReynolds’ Still (Live) and won two Stellar Awards alongside McReynolds. His debut album, The Journey, is a nine-track project about love in all its forms, from romance to fatherhood to the love of home. A father of three, Roberts believes music should tell the truth and make people feel seen.
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