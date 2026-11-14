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Karma Cottman, Ujima CEO, on what Black women need to be safe
By Sophie Lloyd,3 days ago
Karma Cottman has spent much of her career making sure Black survivors of domestic violence are believed and protected. A Washington, D.C., native, she led the DC Coalition Against Domestic Violence for a decade and directed federal policy work at the National Network to End Domestic Violence. Today she is the founder and CEO of Ujima, the National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community.