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Lanial Madden’s ‘Take Two, Type 2’ turns kids into health teachers
By Sophie Lloyd,2 days ago
Lanial Madden has spent more than a decade in public health, working across chronic disease, HIV and global health, including with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Global Health Center. The Indianapolis native competed in the Miss Tennessee USA pageant and created Miss ACCESS, a scholarship pageant for young women pursuing medical careers in rural Uganda.
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