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Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart crash Christmas on NBC
By David Kesiena,3 days ago
NBC’s biggest holiday night belongs to a Christmas tree in Manhattan. The hour right after it now belongs to Snoop Dogg. The network will air Christmas With Snoop on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, directly following Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The special streams the next day on Peacock. Dogg hosts from a lavish hotel suite, starting new holiday traditions with friends and family.