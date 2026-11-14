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Bahamas drowning leaves 2 Americans dead near Bimini
By Gesi Lloyd,3 days ago
Two Americans died in a suspected drowning in the Bahamas on Friday, Nov. 13, after strong ocean currents swept away members of their swimming group near North Bimini, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said. Police said the group had been swimming beyond a sign warning of dangerous currents. The victims, a man and a woman in their late 30s and early 40s, have not been publicly identified.
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