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Exclusive: Westside Gunn discusses New York City ‘Heelmatic’ album celebration
By Derrel Johnson,3 days ago
Hip-hop artist and Griselda Records co-founder Westside Gunn celebrated the Friday, November 13 release of his new album, Heelmatic, yesterday with an exclusive, invite-only event at Hidden Tiger at Fat Social Club in New York City’s East Village. DJ and producer Statik Selektah hosted the event, with guests including Griselda hip-hop artist Rome Streetz.