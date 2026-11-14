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Usher’s $1.7M loan turns into a yearlong court war
By Gesi Lloyd,2 days ago
Usher is asking a Fulton County judge to sanction an Atlanta lawyer and rule against him in their fight over a $700,000 loan the singer says was never repaid. In a Nov. 9 filing in Fulton County Superior Court, Usher’s lawyers accused attorney Alcide Honoré of dodging a court order to account for the money and asked the judge to enter a default judgment on liability.
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