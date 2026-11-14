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Four men arrested after high-speed chase on I-94 in Wisconsin
By David Kesiena,2 days ago
Four men are in custody after a high-speed pursuit that began in Lake Hallie and ended near a Menomonie rest area on Interstate 94 on Friday evening, Nov. 13, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. The men, all in their early 20s and from Florida, were taken to the Chippewa County Jail. Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
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