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Garnett, Bogues, Westbrook, and Lowry take their place in basketball immortality
By Nagashia Jackson,2 days ago
A jersey looks different from forty feet below. Up in the rafters, it quits being laundry and turns into a landmark, the thing parents point to while trying to explain to their kids what this building used to sound like. Over seven weeks this winter, four NBA cities will raise that kind of history toward the ceiling, and Kevin Garnett, Russell Westbrook, Muggsy Bogues and Kyke Lowry banners carry a story the box scores never managed to tell in full.