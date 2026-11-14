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Giant California waves prompt Santa Cruz evacuations as surfers flock to mavericks
By Gesi Lloyd,13 days ago
Waves approaching 50 feet are expected at Mavericks, the famous big wave spot south of San Francisco, today, Nov. 14, as a powerful swell peaks along the Northern and Central California coast. Santa Cruz County issued evacuation warnings for several low lying coastal neighborhoods, and beaches from Del Norte County to Big Sur are closed. At the same time, some of the world’s best big wave surfers are racing toward the danger.
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