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Measles cases top 5,400 as deaths rise to 10: Latest CDC count
By David Kesiena,13 days ago
The United States has lost its measles elimination status after 26 years, according to a source close to the process who spoke to CNN. An independent commission that advises the Pan American Health Organization reportedly found that the country no longer qualifies. PAHO’s director makes the final call, and an official announcement is expected next week.