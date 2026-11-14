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FAA lifts nationwide flight ground stop after four-hour disruption
By Terry Shropshire,12 days ago
The skies over the United States are beginning to reopen after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop that temporarily halted departing flights for more than four hours on Friday, Nov. 13. The unprecedented disruption affected airports across the country, creating widespread travel chaos for thousands of...