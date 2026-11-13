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National Weather Service outage hits mid storm. Stay alert
By Gesi Lloyd,11 days ago
The National Weather Service said today, Nov. 13, that it was dealing with nationwide internet and communications problems that could block access to its websites or leave old forecasts and radar on the screen. Technicians are working on a fix, but the agency has not said when service will be restored. Local offices are still issuing watches, warnings and forecasts, which remain available through some outside websites and the agency’s social media accounts.