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Rare tornadoes and golf-ball hail slam Philadelphia region, damaging hospital and school
By Gesi Lloyd,11 days ago
Two rare November tornadoes and a burst of golf ball size hail slammed the Philadelphia region on Thursday, Nov. 12, in what forecasters are calling one of the wildest weather days in the area’s history. The National Weather Service confirmed one tornado in New Castle County, Delaware, near Wilmington, and another in Chesterfield Township in Burlington County, New Jersey.
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