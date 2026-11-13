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GTA 6 online release date: Why multiplayer won’t launch on day one
By Gesi Lloyd,10 days ago
There is no official GTA 6 Online release date. Rockstar Games has not even announced the multiplayer mode, and Grand Theft Auto 6 launches Nov. 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S as a single player game. A Bloomberg video that seemed to pin GTA 6 Online to late 2027 set off a wave of headlines this week. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says that line came from the video’s scriptwriter, not from inside sources.