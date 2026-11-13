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Winter Henderson’s Soft Life U wants to end swipe culture
By Vera Emoghene,10 days ago
Winter Henderson spent about a decade as a relationship coach and community builder before co-founding Soft Life U, a premium lifestyle education membership helping women learn, grow and live beautifully on their own terms. The platform offers seven schools, community and practical resources, along with Society Standard, a curated matchmaking experience for men and women seeking intentional relationships.
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