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New Orleans cruise ship crash leaves at least 12 missing
By Gesi Lloyd,11 days ago
At least 12 people were unaccounted for and more than a dozen had been taken to hospitals today, Nov. 13, after a tanker slammed into a docked riverboat on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, city officials said. The tanker Atlantic Asphalt struck American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage around half past noon as passengers were getting off near the Crescent City Connection.