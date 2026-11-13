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16 wounds: Man charged with killing half-brother outside Atlanta church
By David Kesiena,10 days ago
A 20-year-old man is in jail on a murder charge after police say he fatally shot his half-brother near a northwest Atlanta church on Monday night, Nov. 9. Atlanta police arrested Demarkus Burke on Thursday, Nov. 12, in the death of 28-year-old Mantavius Stokley. Burke faces felony murder and a firearm charge. He has not been convicted, and the details below come from arrest warrants and police.
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