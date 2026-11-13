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TSA finds two live snakes inside in luggage at California airport
By Dorcas Onasa,10 days ago
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at a Southern California airport made an unusual discovery during a routine luggage inspection after finding two live snakes concealed inside a passenger’s checked bag. The incident occurred in October at Ontario International Airport, where security personnel identified an unexpected item during the screening...