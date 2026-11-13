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FAA ground stop history. 3 times America’s skies went dark
By Gesi Lloyd,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration has frozen departures across the entire country only three times in history. The first came on Sept. 11, 2001, the second on Jan. 11, 2023, and the third today, Nov. 13, 2026. Each one was triggered by a different kind of threat, an attack, a bad computer file and a communications breakdown, and together they show how the dangers facing American airspace have changed.