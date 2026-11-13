undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FAA ground stop freezes US airports until further notice
By Gesi Lloyd,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) halted all departing flights across the United States today, Nov. 13, issuing a rare national ground stop just before 4 p.m. ET. The agency cited extraordinary circumstances and safety after reporting serious problems with air traffic control communications. Departures are grounded until further notice, and international flights headed to the U.S. are being handled case by case.