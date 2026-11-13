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Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker questionable with groin injury vs. Falcons
By Gesi Lloyd,10 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III did not practice today, Nov. 13, because of groin tightness, putting his status for Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Falcons in doubt. Coach Andy Reid said Walker arrived that morning feeling tight after tweaking something. The team will see how he responds to rehab Friday afternoon and Saturday before making a call.