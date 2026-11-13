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SpaceX Starship launch tests luck on Friday the 13th
By Gesi Lloyd,10 days ago
SpaceX is set to launch Starship on its 15th test flight today, Nov. 13, from Starbase in South Texas. The 75 minute launch window opens at a quarter to 6 p.m. ET. The goal is a first in rocket history: catching both the Super Heavy booster and the ship upper stage back at the launch tower. United Launch Alliance had planned to fly its Vulcan rocket from Florida the same day, but a power interruption at the plant that pumps fuel into the rocket pushed that launch to Saturday, Nov. 14.