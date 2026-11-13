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North Texas weather: What to expect this weekend
By Dorcas Onasa,10 days ago
North Texas is heading into a cooler weekend as temperatures settle across the region before a round of heavy rain arrives overnight Saturday and continues into Sunday. Friday, Nov. 13, is beginning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the area. Despite the chilly start, residents can expect a pleasant afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.