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Pentagon 90-day plan: Is a nationwide US blackout coming?
By Gesi Lloyd,9 days ago
The Pentagon is preparing major U.S. military bases to keep running for at least 90 days without civilian power, fuel, water or supplies, under a program called FORTRESS America. The plan does not mean a nationwide blackout is scheduled, and no official has told Americans to expect one. But retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who led the military response to Hurricane Katrina, is asking why civilians and local leaders have been left out of the planning.
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