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Monica Lebron and Cordero Abdullah share what every patient should ask before anesthesia
By Vera Emoghene,9 days ago
For two and a half years, Monica Lebron and Cordero Abdullah were married and living in different states while both trained to become Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists. Today, the couple is reunited in Dallas and working at the same facility. They also run A Couple Nurses, a YouTube channel about nursing, anesthesia and money.