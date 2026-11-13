undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wichita soccer field crash: DA explains why sleeping driver faces no charges
By Gesi Lloyd,9 days ago
A Kansas woman whose pickup rolled onto a youth soccer field in Wichita while she napped, killing two people, will not face criminal charges. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced the decision Thursday, Nov. 12. He said he found no evidence of an intentional crime, and Kansas law has no charge that fits what investigators believe happened.