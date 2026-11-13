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Angela Oakley returns home for street naming and community impact
By Eddy "Precise" Lamarre,9 days ago
Coming home means something different when the community that helped raise you is preparing to put your name on a street. For entrepreneur and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Angela D. Reed-Oakley, that recognition is an opportunity to celebrate her roots while bringing attention to an issue that continues to affect families across Chicago: gun violence.
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