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Fresh Friday: New Music to Put Your Weekend Playlist on Repeat
By Eddy "Precise" Lamarre,9 days ago
Fresh Friday is back with a new collection of music to add to your weekend playlist. This week, R&B takes center stage with Snoh Aalegra delivering a sound reminiscent of the ’80s and ’90s, while Chlöe and Lucky Daye get us into the holiday spirit. Tanerélle takes us into a futuristic world of love and technology, and Boldy James brings a different energy to his latest project. On the singles side, KEM, 2 Chainz, Alex Isley, Leon Thomas and Chicago duo 2 Blocks Deep give us plenty to listen to.