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7 urgent steps to lock down your identity after a breach
By David Kesiena,8 days ago
Seven steps can protect your identity after a data breach notice: verify the notice is real, freeze your credit, change passwords and add two-step verification, get an IRS Identity Protection PIN, monitor your accounts and credit reports, watch for scams and report fraud quickly. A breach does not mean identity theft will happen, but acting fast lowers the risk.