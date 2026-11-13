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California election twist: What happens if a dead candidate wins?
By Gesi Lloyd,8 days ago
A California election could soon give a county seat to a man who died before Election Day. In Calaveras County, about two hours southeast of Sacramento, the leading candidate for the District 5 seat on the Board of Supervisors has about 57% of the vote in unofficial results. He died Aug. 31 after a fall while campaigning door to door. The race had not been called as of Nov. 13.