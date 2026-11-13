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LaMelo Ball and Bones Hyland turn Target Center into a light show
By Nagashia Jackson,7 days ago
Somewhere in the middle of the third quarter, the Dallas Mavericks stopped checking the scoreboard. Hard to blame them. By then, Target Center sounded less like a basketball arena and more like a block party; LaMelo Ball was letting it fly from distances that should have required a permit, and the Minnesota Timberwolves were turning a legitimate Western Conference opponent into background scenery.