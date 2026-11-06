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Meghan Markle’s brother named ‘Person of Interest’ in international investigation
By Gesi Lloyd,7 days ago
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is facing another painful turn in the investigation surrounding her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. today, Nov. 5, Philippine officials named her half brother, Thomas Markle Jr., a person of interest in their probe into alleged child sexual abuse material linked to their father. Officials stressed that Markle Jr. is not a suspect, and neither man has been charged.