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Cloudflare stock jumps 17% as earnings raise profit outlook again
By Gesi Lloyd,7 days ago
Cloudflare reported its strongest quarter ever today, Nov. 5, and its stock jumped about 17% in after hours trading on one of Wall Street’s worst days of the year. The San Francisco company said third quarter revenue rose 39% from a year earlier to $782.5 million, beating analyst estimates of roughly $737 million. Adjusted earnings came in at 38 cents per share, ahead of the 34 cents analysts expected.